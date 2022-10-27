Bianca Gonzalez on vlogging: 'I don't measure my worth with views'

MANILA – Bianca Gonzalez did not let a comment pass that was meant to belittle the number of views of her vlog entries on YouTube.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Gonzalez responded to a netizen who mocked that her vlogs are not getting any hits.

“Pa-isa nga lang. Dahil hot topic din naman ngayon ang YouTube, engagement at views. I often get this comment meant to insult or bash me: ‘Ay, walang views ang vlog niya.’ Let me get one thing clear: iba-iba ng rason ang tao to create content on YouTube,” she began her post.

“Some create content on YouTube as a full-time career, some as a creative outlet, some as a form of self-expression, and some, like me, create content to reach out to others and help. Iba-iba ang purpose ng tao sa YouTube and before starting a channel, that should be clear to you,” she added.

From the very beginning, Gonzalez said she wanted her vlog to be a source of inspiration for other people.

“From the start, ang #PaanoBaTo ay para makatulong sa problema't pinagdadaanan ng tao, to know they are not alone and to know that they will get through it, by sharing stories that inspire and empower. Grateful for brands who share the same vision and partner with me for content.

“Ngayon, kung sa 2,300 na nanood ng video, may 1 o 5 o 10, o kahit 20 na gumaan ang bigat na nararamdaman, nabigyan ng idea on how to handle their problem, o na-inspire makagawa ng solusyon sa pinagdadaanan nila, THAT to me is success. That makes my work fulfilling and rewarding.”

While it would be great for everyone on YouTube to have millions of views, Gonzalez said that is just not the reality.

“I don't measure my worth as a person with the number of views, subscribers, likes or comments I get. My goal with #PaanoBaTo is to empower people to get through tough times. For me, with every video, 2,000 views man 'yan o 50,000, if there are people who are inspired to go on and keep pushing, that is a huge WIN for me.”

The TV host added that the letters she get from people who say her vlog inspired them already is something that can’t be monetarily measured.

To end her post, Gonzalez reminded netizens and vloggers alike about why they do certain things in life.

“The next time you think of commenting, 'Ay, walang views' on people's pages: 1. Did it make you feel good to do that? Happy? If yes, you have issues you need to sort sa sarili mo. 2. Are you just doing it to poke fun? If yes, please do something more productive sa time mo,” she said.

“And to the content creator with a few hundred or few thousand views, go back to the reason WHY you started your channel. What's your goal? What's the purpose of your videos? As long as that is clear to you, then other's comments that have nothing to do with that is just noise.”

