ABS-CBN News' Danny Buenafe among awardees

MANILA - Nine individuals and two institutions were recognized Thursday at the 20th Manuel L. Quezon Gawad Parangal in celebration of the Quezon City's 83rd founding anniversary.

The awardees include ABS-CBN’s former ABS-CBN Europe and Middle East Bureau Chief Danny Buenafe, former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Eduardo Año, Ambassador Alfredo Macam Yao, and Commission on Higher Education chair J Prospero “Popoy” De Vera.

The following were also recognized: fashion designer Ms. Ditta Sandico, Managing director of Strategic Communication and Advocacy of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Antonio Joselito Lambino II, educator and Chairperson of Student Catholic Action of the Philippines Sonia Malasarte- Roco, president and founding partner of Rags2Riches Inc. herese Clarence “Reese” Fernandez-Ruiz and Vice President of Adarna House Ani Rosa S. Almario.

The institutions that were conferred the same aware were World Vision and Estrel's Caramel Cake.

“The name of President Manuel Quezon evokes strong images of institutional progress and personal achievements. He is the exemplar we measure our individual and collective success," Mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte said in her keynote speech at the awarding ceremony which carried the theme, "Sama-samang Pagbangon sa Bagong Panahon".

"The Gawad Parangal is President Quezon’s mooring spirit that is constantly searching for the gems of humanity among us,” she added.

"Ang pagpupugay na ito ay hindi lamang pagkilala sa mga natatanging

hiyas ng ating lahi. Sabi nga ni Presidente Quezon, ang inyong tagumpay ay hindi lamang tagumpay ng ating bayan, kundi maituturing na yaman ng diwa ng buong sangkatauhan," Belmonte said, referring to the awardees.

"Hindi man ninyo sinadya, ang mga nagawa ninyo ay sadyang nakapagpapayaman sa inyong lungsod at bayan, sapagkat ipinakita ninyo ang tayog ng posibilidad, na maaaring tanawin at abutin ng diwang hindi pasisiil."

CONTRIBUTION OF ABS-CBN NEWS' BUENAFE

Buenafe was honored for his outstanding contributions in the field of broadcasting, and his commitment to accuracy and truth in news reporting, the city government said.

ABS-CBN News' Danny Buenafe receives the Manuel L. Quezon Gawad Parangal on Oct. 27, 2022 in Quezon City. Screenshot from the Quezon City Government Facebook page

An alumnus of the Far Eastern University's Department of Mass Communication, Buenafe is praised for honing his craft, defending the truth, and serving the Filipino people for nearly four decades.

Having spent 16 years abroad as a journalist, he is acknowledged as a trail blazer for setting up the first bureau, allowing Filipinos abroad to share their plight.

He is also recognized for setting up ABS-CBN News' presence all over the world.

Quezon City Vice mayor Gian Carlo Sotto and Congressman Arjo Atayde also attended the awarding ceremony that was held at the EVM Convention Center.

