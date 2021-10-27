Travel shorts: What's new for cyclists, pet owners

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related offerings for cyclists and pet owners.

AYALA LAND'S BIKE PROGRAM IN NUVALI

Ayala Land recently launched a Bike Smart Program in Nuvali, Laguna, one of its established estates where there are 45,000 bikers monthly.

To ensure road safety, new signages were put up along with "sharrows" or shared right of way markers on the shared roadway lanes. There is also a designated bike path with a separate area allotted for off-road biking that is pedestrian- and jogger-friendly.

To provide ease to the bikers, various amenities have been made available for public use, such as bike racks, bike repair stations, and a post-crash emergency response service.

Meanwhile, those who are new to the biking community can go to the Camp N Trail System, with obstacles and challenges such as an 8-kilometer trail.

After Nuvali, the Bike Smart Program will soon be rolled out in all of the Ayala Land Estates, including Vermosa in Cavite and Arca South in Taguig.

BGC'S CENTRAL BARK

Bonifacio Global City (BGC), in partnership with Presidential Paws and PetMe, recently introduced an off-leash dog park in Metro Manila.

Central Bark soft opened last October 6, and BGC and Taguig residents can enjoy free passes in the park with their pets.

More details are available on BGC's social media pages.

KAPITOLYO INTERSECTION MADE MORE BIKE-FRIENDLY

Ortigas Land has teamed up with the local government of Pasig City to introduce a pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly intersection located along Shaw Boulevard, between Capitol Commons and Barangay Kapitolyo.

The new infrastructure introduces features that promote a safe environment for pedestrians and cyclists including improved walkways, a pedestrian safety island, and improved bike features.

Cyclists are also able to benefit from the upgraded intersection with different bike features which will make their ride secure and safe.

Going beyond bike lanes, the Pasig City Government and Ortigas Land also introduced bike boxes to allow them to get ahead of traffic and provide a safe way to make their left turns.

Earlier, Ortigas Land introduced bike-friendly spaces at Greenhills in San Juan City and Circulo Verde in Quezon City.

ROBINSONS MALLS ANTIPOLO'S PET PARK

Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club in partnership with TopBreed is set to launch a Pet Park at Robinsons Place Antipolo on October 30.

Located at the Upper Ground Al Fresco Area, the park is equipped with miniature stairs, weave cones, a ball pit, a dog walk platform, an A-frame, and a resting platform.

To celebrate the opening of Robinsons Place Antipolo's Pet Park, Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club and Topbreed prepared a series of activities starting at 10 a.m. Among these are a pet blessing, photo ops with TopBreed mascot Poochie, and a pet talk and meet and greet session with Topbreed ambassador and wildlife veterinarian Dr. Nielson Donato.

There will also be a sampling area and selling booth where furparents can stock up on pet essentials.

More details are available on the social media pages of Robinsons Malls and Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club.

SHELL'S SITE OF THE FUTURE IN CAVITE

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) has unveiled its "Site of the Future" at Acienda Silang in Cavite, with features like dedicated service areas for cyclists.

The cyclists' al fresco area has specially designed stop-and-go bicycle racks which aim to encourage Filipinos to use active transportation.

Digital screens welcome customers and highlight key offers at a glance. Aside from essentials, food selections and unique finds at Shell Select, the mobility station has partnered with popular food brands to satisfy food cravings.

The site's design is also energy-efficient and lowers carbon emissions of operations through solar panels integrated in the forecourt canopy, eco-bricks upcycled from used plastics that make up the walls and outdoor chairs and tables, as well as rain catchers that harvest water for watering plants and flushing toilets.