Shopping shorts: New footwear, 4-day mall sale, and more

ADIDAS OPENS BRAND CENTER IN MAKATI

Adidas recently opened its first Brand Center in the Philippines at Glorietta 3 mall in Makati, offering the brand's largest selection of products in the country.

To ensure the safety of its customers and staff, the Brand Center is only accepting visitors through online booking on its website.

ASICS' CELEBRATION OF SPORT COLLECTION

Asics has launched its Celebration of Sport collection, which features apparel and footwear in bright, bold confetti-style detailing.

The 46-piece collection encompasses different sports such as running, tennis, volleyball, and tennis.

More details are available on Asics' website.

DITO OPENS MORE STORES IN LUZON

Dito Telecommunity has opened more Experience Stores in Metro Manila and other cities in Luzon.

Designed by renowned architectural firm Manosa and Company, each store reflects Filipino weaving traditions to represent the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

These are located at Robinsons Galleria South, SM Bacoor, SM Marilao in Bulacan, Robinsons Galleria, Greenhills, SM North Edsa,

SM Manila, Marquee Mall, Sta. Lucia East, and Glorietta.

More details are available on Dito's social media pages.

ESSILOR EXTENDS MULTI PAIR PROMO

Essilor has extended its Multi Pair promo, where customers who buy one prescription eyeglasses can purchase 50% off on their second pair.

Customers can visit and book an appointment at partner optical shops at Essilor's website.

GLOBE'S IPHONE 13 PROMO

Globe Telecom is offering Apple's latest iPhone and iPad lineup through its line of subscription plans.

With GPlan, customers can now pre-order the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as the updated iPad (9th gen) and iPad mini (6th gen).

More details are available on Globe's website.

ESTANCIA'S 4-DAY FAB SALE

Estancia mall is holding a 4-Day Fab Sale this October 29 to November 1.

From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., customers can enjoy up to 70% off and score buy one, get one deals from The SM Store, Unimart, and other food and retail tenants.

They can also shop from multiple stores through a personal shopper with Estancia My Home Dashers (0917-851-9262).

HUAWEI WATCH FIT PROMO

Customers who buy Huawei's Watch Fit until October 31 (or until supplies last ) can get it for only P4,499 (SRP P4,999) with freebies such as a wireless charging table lamp worth P2,499 and colorful speakers worth P1,399.

The Huawei Watch Fit integrates both fashion and fitness, supporting 97 sports modes and an animated personal trainer on top of its other health features.

It is available on the Huawei Online Store as well as the brand's official shops on Lazada and Shopee.

LENOVO'S HOLIDAY SHOPPING SPREE

Lenovo is holding a two-month Holiday Shopping Spree starting on October 31, featuring products from the Legion line for gamers, Yoga for work-from-home setups, and IdeaPad for distance learning.

Each bundle is packed with Lenovo items such as the Legion H200 Gaming Headset and Legion M300 Mouse, as well as shopping vouchers for partner brands worth up to P5,000.

Customers can get over P11,000 worth of online shopping vouchers from premium brands like Tumi, Moleskin, The North Face, Birkenstock, and Herschel upon every purchase of a participating product.

More details are available on Lenovo Philippines' Facebook page.

SCANDI BRAND JORDAN NOW IN PH

Jordan, a Scandinavian brand that has been caring for people's teeth since 1927 and has presence in over 50 global markets, has arrived in the Philippines.

The brand offers oral care products for babies, kids, and adults, each made with carefully selected materials and an award-winning design.

Jordan Oral Care products are available in all South Supermarket branches and its official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

PLDT HOME'S PAYMAYA PROMO

From October to December 2021, new and existing PLDT Home customers can earn cashback vouchers when they pay their bills directly through the PayMaya app.

Users who pay their PLDT Home bills for the first time will earn a P100 cashback voucher, and P50 cashback on subsequent payments done through the app.

PULSE 3D WIRELESS HEADSET GETS NEW COLOR

The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is set to release a Midnight Black variant in Southeast Asia on October 29.

The new look will match the same color scheme as the DualSense Midnight Black wireless controller of the PlayStation 5.

It is designed to take advantage of the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech, with a fine-tuned frequency response to match on-screen gameplay.

Users can select from the Standard, Bass Boost, or Shooter presets for emphasis on sounds such as footsteps and fired shots, and can also save their own settings.

SHOPEEPAY ADDS MORE LIFESTYLE, FOOD PARTNERS

Shopee's integrated mobile wallet has partnered with more food and lifestyle brands.

Payment via ShopeePay is now available at BonChon, Mary Grace, Papa John's Pizza, Fruitas Group, Power Mac Center, Anello, Shoe Salon, and Generics Pharmacy.

Shopee is available on the App Store and Google Play.