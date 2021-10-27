Handout

MANILA -- More Filipinos have been looking for getaways near Metro Manila for a quick escape amid the pandemic, according to at least two booking platforms.

Citing user data, Airbnb said it saw searches for stays in Zambales rise by over 100% month-on-month (September 2021 vs August 2021) following relaxed quarantine rules.

In the same period, searches for Airbnb stays in places within driving distance such as Batangas and Tagaytay also doubled. Other popular destinations among Filipino users include Pampanga and Baguio.

Airbnb also noted an increase in Filipino user searches for villas and bed and breakfasts by more than 50% month-on-month, with the booking platform noticing a growing trend toward longer domestic getaways of one week or more.

"Filipinos are eagerly anticipating the return of domestic travel, and search trends on Airbnb indicate a strong, positive uptick in travel sentiment as restrictions ease," Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's general manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, said in a statement.

Digital travel platform Agoda similarly noticed a shift in preference toward destinations near Metro Manila.

Booking data showed that Agoda's Filipino users are opting for accommodations in places such as Tagaytay, Subic, and Clark.

Well-known beach destinations such as Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao have taken a back seat as people took shorter road trips to feed their wanderlust, according to the hotel booking platform.

Other destinations that are piquing the interest of Filipino Agoda users include Bi​​ñan in Laguna, Bulacan, Antipolo, and Cavite.

