MANILA – Joross Gamboa gave his followers a glimpse of his beachfront property in Sariaya, Quezon.

The Kapamilya actor shared photos of the beach house on his Instagram page which includes an infinity pool overlooking the sea, the interior of the one-storey house, and a basketball court.

“Thank You Lord sa blessing na eto! All Glory to God! Sa lahat ng bumubuo neto SHARARAWT sa inyo,” he wrote in the caption.

Gamboa also promised to give a tour of the property in a vlog entry soon.

Following his post, some of Gamboa’s friends from showbiz such as Kathryn Bernardo, Neri Miranda, JC de Vera and Kris Bernal, among others, quickly congratulated him for this new investment.

It was in April when Gamboa first shared on social media that he is building a beach house in Quezon.At that time, the construction had just barely begun.

Gamboa exchanged vows with Katz Saga, with whom he has two kids, in 2014.

He started his showbiz career after joining the 2004 ABS-CBN talent search “Star Circle Quest.” Among his batch mates were Roxanne Guinoo, Hero Angeles, Sandara Park, Melissa Ricks, Neri Naig, Joseph Bitangcol, and Michelle Madrigal, among others.

His latest project with ABS-CBN is the romantic-comedy series “Hoy, Love You!”