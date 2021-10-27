Cebu-based events organizer Carlo Abaquita gave two young men with Down syndrome an awesome treat for the Halloween. Courtesy: Carlo Abaquita Cebu-based events organizer Carlo Abaquita gave two young men with Down syndrome an awesome treat for the Halloween. Courtesy: Carlo Abaquita Cebu-based events organizer Carlo Abaquita gave two young men with Down syndrome an awesome treat for the Halloween. Courtesy: Carlo Abaquita Cebu-based events organizer Carlo Abaquita gave two young men with Down syndrome an awesome treat for the Halloween. Courtesy: Carlo Abaquita Cebu-based events organizer Carlo Abaquita gave two young men with Down syndrome an awesome treat for the Halloween. Courtesy: Carlo Abaquita

Cebu-based events organizer Carlo Abaquita gave two young men with Down syndrome an awesome treat for the Halloween -- a photo shoot inspired by the cult classic Nintendo game Mario Bros.

In the photos, 19-year-old Pudie and his 21-year-old best friend Lalay are seen in a playground similar to the set of the the Super Mario game, dressed up as brothers Mario and Luigi.

Abaquita posted the photos on his social media page with the caption: "Always be grateful and help strengthen people's awareness about children with Down Syndrome."

"They are sweet, friendly and safe," he added.

It was Jay-ar dela Calzada who found the two young men, who are his friends. They hail from Naga City, Cebu.

"I helped to ask the family of them both and they are very supportive because they wanted to help spread the awareness," Dela Calzada said.

As of writing, Abaquita's post now has more than 3,400 and over 1,700 shares.

One out of 800 babies in the Philippines is born with Down syndrome, a genetic condition where a person is born with an extra chromosome.

This extra chromosome changes the way the baby's brain and body develops, causing mental and physical challenges.

-- Report from Annie Perez