MANILA — Facebook has finally launched the Reels feature of Instagram in the Philippines, giving Filipino users the ability to create and edit up to 60-second short-form videos.

Instagram Reels comes with new in-app video editing tools, and is seen as short videos that can be shared through Instagram Stories, direct messages, news feed, and the new Reels tab.

The Reels tab is where users can share their creativity with not only their followers, but other content creators regardless of location, making it a dedicated space in the app to discover other short-form videos.

Users can find Reels on the Instagram camera and can opt to use the feature to record a video directly, or select a saved video from their camera roll.

Reels’ editing tools include speed, to speed up or slow down portions of the video or audio; timer and countdown, so users can record hands-free, among others; timed text and stickers, to make them appear only at certain points of the video; align, to line up objects across clips to allow seamless transitions; and touch-up, which adds an overall smoothing effect that can be adjusted.

“We are continuously listening to and taking inspiration from what our community wants. They’re telling us that in addition to all the ways to share video, they want the opportunity to make and watch short-form, edited videos that entertain and be a creator on a global stage with a bigger and diverse audience,” Reels product manager Erin Pettigrew said.

“We see Reels as a core part of the future of entertainment on Instagram; and today, we are excited to give people in the Philippines new ways to express their authentic selves through Reels,” Pettigrew added.

Reels is launching along with the expansion of the music and audio library available on Facebook and Instagram, so that licensed music can be attached to user-generated content.

Music stickers and lyrics can now be added on Facebook and Instagram Stories, while music selections can be featured on one’s Facebook profile.

“We bring music into all of the places people already are sharing and connecting. This makes our opportunity with Music even more distinct: we work with our music partners to build social music opportunities for artists, writers, music lovers and people across our family of apps – in particular, Facebook and Instagram,” said Revie Sylviana, who heads entertainment partnerships in the Philippines.

In the Philippines, the launch of Facebook and Instagram’s music expansion was made possible through a partnership with FILSCAP.

“How people listen to and express themselves through music is ever changing in today’s world. Facebook and Instagram music features definitely provide more space for music creators to celebrate their art and express themselves through music,” said Arturo Lui Pio, President of FILSCAP.

“We are excited that by partnering with Facebook, music creators will be able to reach more audiences and inspire them with stories told through the art of music. Together, we will continue to support the development and promotion of the Filipino music industry,” he said.