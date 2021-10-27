Photos from Catriona Gray and Hannah Arnold's Instagram accounts

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold have been recognized in the 2021 Filipino Communities Council of Australia (FILCCA) National Awards for their valuable contributions in pageantry, culture, arts, and science.

Gray, who captured the fourth Miss Universe crown of the Philippines in Thailand, was named the 2021 Philippine-Australian of the Year, owing to her achievements in pageantry to go along with her advocacy on women’s rights.

The beauty queen also made a name for her passion to help impoverished children and represented Philippine culture in international scenes.

The award-giving body also highlighted Gray's efforts as the country’s National Commission for Culture and the Arts ambassador for the arts, and as ambassador for indigenous handicrafts of the Department of Trade and Industry.

Meanwhile, reigning queen Arnold was given the 2021 Youth Achievement Award for her efforts to advocate education and the importance of science and technology.

The Masbate beauty made headlines for her engagement with the Department of Science and Technology as part of her campaign to motivate more Filipino scientists.

Gray and Arnold were recognized in a virtual event last October 20 as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Philippine-Australian diplomatic relations.

“We are shining a spotlight on some amazing individuals and organizations who have excelled in sports, music, health, education and training, the sciences, entrepreneurship and absolutely in our communities,” Philippine Ambassador to Australia Helen de la Vega said.

The national umbrella organization of Filipino community councils in various states in Australia, FILCCA, yearly named several outstanding Filipino-Australian citizens who have made impeccable contributions to the overseas community.

The 2021 FILCCA National Awards ceremony was led by De La Vega, select Australian politicians, FILCCA officers, and Filipino community leaders.

