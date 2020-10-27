WATCH: Broadway stars Lea Salonga, Jeremy Jordan in 'Almost Paradise' duet

MANILA – Broadway stars Lea Salonga and American actor Jeremy Jordan have treated their followers with a wonderful duet.

Uploaded on Salonga’s Instagram page, the two sang “Almost Paradise” by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson from the 1984 movie “Footloose,” which was also turned into a Broadway musical.

“Thanks to the handsome and talented @jeremymjordan for dueting with me,” wrote Salonga in the caption.

Two hours since it was posted, Salonga and Jordan’s duet has already been viewed almost 40,000 times on Instagram, and has garnered hundreds of comments complimenting the two’s unmatched vocals.

Jordan was last seen on Broadway in “American Son” where he starred opposite actress Kerry Washington.

In 2015, Jordan did the CW series “Supergirl” starring Melissa Benoist where he played the role of Winslow "Winn" Schott Jr.

Aside from doing musicals and TV, Jordan also has a couple of movies under his belt including “The Last Five Years” and “Joyful Noise.”