New gumamela hybrid developed in Laguna

MANILA -- A new hybrid of hibiscus, locally known as gumamela, has been developed in Los Baños, Laguna.

Hibiscus rosa-sinensis "Emmeline Aglipay-Villar" was bred by Dr. Pablito Magdalita, a professor and scientist at University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB).

It was named after Atty. Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, an undersecretary of the Department of Justice, as tribute to her and her body of work.

"I've never, ever, in my wildest dreams imagined that a flower will be named after me," Villar said during the virtual launch event for the gumamela hybrid, as quoted by UPLB in a statement on its website.

"I dedicate this honor to all the women and children who are victims of abuse and exploitation. Let this [hibiscus hybrid] be a symbol of hope for all of us and may it remind us that despite all the pain and suffering, flowers bloom," she added.

H. rosa-sinensis "Emmeline Aglipay-Villar" is part of UPLB's Women in Public Service Series, described by the university as "a collection of hibiscus hybrids named after women leaders who have served the nation through their work in the public sector, as well as in their private capacity."

The flower features "a spinel red petal with cadmium orange edges and red eye."