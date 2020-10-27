'Fruit of hard work': Mimiyuuuh gives tour of new home

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh finally gave a tour of his new home, which he said is a result of his hard work as a vlogger and influencer.

In a vlog released on Tuesday, Mimiyuuuh showed the different parts of the property, which also has a swimming pool and garden.

"Pagkapasok ko po talaga sa bahay na 'to sobrang na-feel ko 'yung home. Kasi siguro marami siyang plants... Parang 'yung bahay na 'to hindi siya ganoon kalaki pero basta 'pag na-feel mo 'yung home vibe, 'yun na po talaga," he said.

"So hindi na po kami naghanap, ito na po talaga 'yung binili namin kasi super happy din po nina Inay dito at saka ni Tatay," he added.

Mimiyuuuh admitted that his new home is still unfinished, saying he wants to take it "one step at a time" when it comes to furnishings and other improvements.

He nevertheless is thankful for what he described as an "upgrade" from their previous house.

He also mentioned some firsts for their family, such as having a microwave, a pantry, and separate rooms for him and his siblings.

"Alam niyo nakakatuwa kasi doon po sa luma naming bahay ay sa isang kuwarto po kaming tatlo. Ngayon, may kanya-kanya na po kaming kuwarto," he said.

Mimiyuuuh's siblings each has a bedroom on the second floor, where his parents' sleeping area is also located.

His personal space is on the ground floor, with a bathroom, walk-in closet, and direct access to the swimming pool.

Referring to the view of his pool and garden, Mimiyuuuh said: "Makikita mo 'yung lahat ng mga pinaghirapan mo. This is the fruit of your hard work."

"Gusto ko lang din pong mag-thank you sa inyo kasi kung 'di naman po kayo nanonood ng aking mga video eh siyempre hindi ko rin naman ito mabibili," he added.

Watch Mimiyuuuh's house tour below: