Food shorts: DIY monster cake and other sweet treats for kids and cheese lovers

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest food offerings around the country that you might want to check out.

BIZU'S HALLOWEEN TREAT

Make your ow DIY Monster Cake with Bizu's Kit. Jeeves de Veyra

Kids and kids at heart are in for a fun Halloween with Bizu’s spooktacularly tasty treats.

Bizu’s DIY Fuzzy Monster kit makes for a great bonding experience for parents and kids. An online video provides a step-by-step guide transforming a chocolate cake into a cute furry googley-eyed monster. Beginners will learn the basics of frosting a cake and a couple of tricks, including how to make furry icing.

Bizu has thoughtfully included everything that is needed into the kit from the cake to several pre-filled piping bags with different colored icing, and even meringue and macarons to dress up your monster.

Besides the DIY cake kit, Bizu has Halloween Cake Pops, chocolate and vanilla cake bits formed and decorated into Halloween jack o’ lanterns and ghoulsl Ghost Cookies, shortbread cookies with icing and chocolate ganache; and Creepy Finger Cookies, shortbread cookies with almond bloody nails. These can be bought per piece or as part of a Trick or Treat box.

Trick or Treat box from Bizu. Jeeves de Veyra

Enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on our Halloween collection until October 31.

CHOCO ALMOND MILK PIES BY TOKYO MILK CHEESE FACTORY

Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory Choco Almond Milk Pie. Joko-Magalong De Veyra

What do you get when you add chocolate and almonds to Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory’s Milk Pie? It’s a whole new level of cheesy lusciousness!

The new Choco Almond Milk Pies takes the already iconic tasting Milk Pie with its flaky pastry and rich and smooth Hokkaido cream filling to another level with the addition of dark chocolate ganache, almond chunks, and a dusting of dark cacao powder and powdered sugar.

A bite has sweet, creamy, buttery, and nutty flavors, with the dark cacao powder adding the barest bit of bitterness. The combination of flavors and just the right amount of sweetness makes it hard to eat just one piece!

Priced at P625 per box of five, or P135 per piece (only available until November 15), the Choco Almond Milk Pies can be ordered at the Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory online store, or in any of their stores around the metro (Estancia Mall in Capitol Commons, The Podium, SM Megamall, Uptown Mall BGC, Glorietta 4, and Greenbelt 5).

KUMORI BAKERY AND MANILA CREAMERY’S SIGNATURE CHEESE TART GELATO

Signature Cheese Tart Gelato. Handout

Can you imagine Kumori Bakery’s Signature Cheese Tarts as a gelato? You can stop just imagining and taste it for real as Kumori Bakery together with Manila Creamery presents the limited-edition Signature Cheese Tart Gelato.

This gelato checks in all the things that the Kumori Signature cheese tarts are known for whether it’s the from creamy and velvety cheese filling to the buttery and lightly crisp sweet tart shells.

Using a combination of cheeses including sharp white cheddar and premium cream cheese, the base tastes unmistakably like the tangy cheesiness of Kumori’s cheese tarts but with some extra velvety oomph thanks to Manila Creamery’s Italian gelato-making magic.

Tart shells are crushed and mixed into the base and still maintains crispiness and texture when you take a creamy spoonful.

Available in pints (P435/pint), this limited edition treat can be ordered online from the Kumori and Manila Creamery websites, as well as from leading app based delivery food purveyors (Grabfood, LalaFood, FoodPanda, Metromart).

Gelato tubs can also be bought in Kumori Bakery (SM Sta. Rosa, SM Fairview, Gateway Mall, Festival Mall, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Manila, UP Town Center, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Landmark Makati, SM North Edsa, SM Makati, and SM Mall of Asia) and Manila Creamery (SM Megamall, ATC Corporate Center, Vertis North) shops.