READ: Miss International 2023 Top 7 Q&A

The Top 7 of Miss International 2023. Miss International/YouTube

Here's how the Top 7 of Miss International 2023 performed during the pageant's question and answer portion.

SOFIA OSIO LUNA OF COLOMBIA (FIRST RUNNER-UP)

Q: Beauty pageants have been evolving with time. What is one thing about Miss International that you do not want to be changed and why?

"I believe the most important thing that Miss International should preserve is its essence, its values, and its mission to keep advocating for cultural independence, for cultural integration, for peace. And I believe coming from a national pageant in Colombia, it is very important to promote our culture. That is something that Miss International organization has done from its beginning. I believe Miss International is an advocate for peace, for happiness, for love, for friendship, and this is what it should maintain. I believe Miss International is an inspiration to every woman, to every dreamer, and it promotes our social development. Thank you."

ANDREA RUBIO OF VENEZUELA (MISS INTERNATIONAL 2023)

Q: Five years from now, how do you see yourself in terms of professional or career advancement, and what are you doing to achieve it?

"In five years, I see myself as an independent woman who works with her communication skills. Being here in Miss International has allowed me to get this platform and to show all women that they deserve what they dream. I've been working with SDG (sustainable development goal) number 5, in equality of genders and empowerment of girls. That's what I want to do, to spread the message of Miss International. And to keep a little bit of Japan and to show it to the whole world."

NICOLE BORROMEO OF THE PHILIPPINES (THIRD RUNNER-UP)

Q: The Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs by the United Nations have targets that are set to be achieved by 2030. What have you done so far in terms of SDG initiatives?

"As someone who experienced the wrath of natural disasters, home is everything. I've worked tirelessly with Habitat for Humanity and the SDG's goal number 11 of sustainable cities and communities. It is through this volunteer work that I could see in the faces of the children how much they wanted to help, how much they wanted to be a part of the future. Because when it comes to sustainability, we must keep in mind that it is not only for the next generation, but to include them in the process."

ITZIA GARCIA OF MEXICO

Q: You have been here in Japan for nearly two weeks. What valuable lessons have you learned during your stay here in Japan?

"Since I have arrived here in Japan I have noticed the welcoming people and the kindness that they have, that is one thing that I would want to bring to Mexico. And also how they love their culture. I want to invite all of you to come to Japan and see the beauty in this place. I think it's amazing how all of you like and care about every single one of us that came here. Thank you very much."

SUPAPORN RITTHIPRUEK OF THAILAND

Q: Share with us a few things about your country that you want the people around the world to know about. What have you done to promote it?

"In Thailand, we have many interesting things. We have delicious food, we have many beautiful places. And especially, people in Thailand are very kind, friendly, and respectful. And as a representative from Thailand, I have done a lot to promote Thailand, many things. I also keep yadong for the many contestants here because it's very famous in Thailand. And also I want to invite you to Thailand because I'm sure you will love Thailand as I love it. And Thailand will welcome you, it's like your second home. Thank you."

VANESSA HAYES SCHUTT OF BOLIVIA (FOURTH RUNNER-UP)

Q: With more than 60 years of history, what do you think is the most significant contribution of the Miss International pageant and why?

"I believe that Miss International in the past 60 years has not only cultivated culture and the beauty of woman. Instead, they have cultivated the essence of woman, the traditions and culture. I also believe that Miss International is more than a beauty pageant because it changes your life completely, because Miss International improves the lives of the women in this beauty pageant."

CAMILA DIAZ DANERI OF PERU (SECOND RUNNER-UP)

Q: Women empowerment has been a global movement for several years. What do you think is empowering about joining beauty pageants?

"I think beauty pageants empower women in many ways. They give us a platform, a voice to inspire other women who think we represent them. It also helps us break stereotypes between intelligence and beauty. And we can have a voice and show some positive messages and ideas, maybe issues we can help the world and create a better environment. Even standing here in front of you is so empowering. Thank you so much for this experience."