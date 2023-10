Nicole Borromeo during the national costume competition of Miss International 2023. Miss International/YouTube

Nicole Borromeo is just one step away from the Miss International crown.

The Philippine representative made it to the Top 7 of this year's competition, which kicked off Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

The rest of the finalists include candidates from Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico Thailand, Bolivia, and Peru.

Borromeo is aiming for the Philippines' seventh Miss International title. Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 last year.