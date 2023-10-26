PH bet Nicole Borromeo in Miss International Top 15

Nicole Borromeo during the evening gown competition of Miss International 2023. Miss International/YouTube

Nicole Borromeo continues her journey to the Miss International crown.

The Philippine representative entered the Top 15 of this year's pageant, which kicked off on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

Also part of the semi-finals are representatives from Thailand, Panama, Mexico, Peru, Greece, Cote D'Ivoire, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Vietnam, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Hong Kong, Venezuela, and Malaysia.

Borromeo is aiming for the Philippines' seventh Miss International title. Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 last year.