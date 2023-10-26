MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

TOUR DE FRANCE DU VIN 2023

Handout

Wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs can prepare to embark on a journey through the vineyards and culinary delights of France as Sheraton Manila Bay presents Tour de France du Vin 2023 in partnership with Le Cellier French Wine Selection.

The wine and dinner event is scheduled for October 28 at 7 p.m. in Manila Bay Kitchen. For P3,800 net per person, attendees will be transported to the heart of France through a selection of 22 premium wines sourced from the renowned regions of the south of France, Beaujolais, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Rhone Valley, and the southwest of France.

Manila Bay Kitchen will serve a dinner buffet showcasing French regional specialties such as Coq au Vin, Ratatouille, Bouillabaisse, Pissaladière, Gratin Dauphinois, and more. Throughout the evening, live entertainment featuring French music will serenade guests in the lobby as they enter the restaurant.

Bernard Flour, owner of Le Cellier French Wine Selection and a wine expert himself, will be on hand to guide attendees in learning about the wines' origins, varietals, and the art of perfect pairings.

Sheraton Manila Bay is located at M. Adriatico corner Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila.

WHISKY LIVE MANILA

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

Whisky Live Manila is set to mark its return this year with a celebration on October 27 to 28 at the newly reopened Makati Shangri-La.

Attendees can expect a selection of top-notch whiskies from esteemed producers, with a spectrum of flavors and aromas that cater to every palate. Distilleries are poised to bring their crème de la crème, including brand ambassadors, master blenders, master distillers, and distillery managers.

For those seeking a truly immersive experience, VIP tickets afford early entry and coveted access to rare and exclusive whiskies.

Tickets are available at the Whisky Live website.