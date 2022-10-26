

Roberta Tamondong on Wednesday looked back on her journey in Miss Grand International 2022, where she finished in the Top 20.

In a quick Instagram livestream, the Filipina beauty queen said she is satisfied with her performance, and that she is happy for this year's winners.

"I'm doing great as ever," she said. "I did my best and I'm just so happy for my roommate (Thailand, first runner-up) and all of the girls. They deserve it so much."

And while she did not win the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown, Tamondong believes that something else is in store for her.

"It's just a matter of time... God knows what's best for me and kung ano ang para sa akin in the future," she said.

In a previous Instagram post, Tamondong thanked all those who have supported her in her Miss Grand International stint, hoping that she was able to make her country proud.

She also hinted at a "next adventure," prompting her fans to encourage her to try representing the Philippines in other pageants such as Miss Universe.

Meanwhile, Tamondong revealed that she is set to return to the Philippines to be with her family.

"Just done packing all my things and in a few hours, I will be going back to the Philippines. Super excited about that," she said. "I'm going to spend some quality time with my family."

