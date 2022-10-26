Home > Life LOOK: Catriona, Nadine, Ivana, and more as disco queens in fashion shoot ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2022 07:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray joined other local celebrities in a disco-themed fashion shoot just in time for Halloween. "Disco Heaven" features the muses of makeup artist Jelly Eugenio, with photos taken by BJ Pascual. Aside from Gray, other stars in the photo shoot include actresses Nadine Lustre and Ivana Alawi, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, and model Siobhan Moylan. Check out their photos below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) View this post on Instagram A post shared by 小宮希美 🤍 (@nadine) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Alawi (@ivanaalawi) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Verzosa (@kylieverzosa) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Cordoves (@binibiningnicolecordoves) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siobhan Moylan 🧚♀️ (@siobhan.moylan) Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Catriona Gray, Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi, fashion Read More: Catriona Gray Nadine Lustre Ivana Alawi fashion /sports/10/27/22/alex-eala-falls-in-w80-france-doubles-quarterfinals/sports/10/27/22/how-kayas-international-title-benefits-womens-football/sports/10/27/22/qatar-to-scrap-pre-arrival-covid-tests-before-world-cup/entertainment/10/27/22/rihanna-to-make-music-return-with-black-panther-track/entertainment/10/27/22/what-to-expect-in-head-in-the-clouds-ph-tour