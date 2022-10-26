MANILA -- Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray joined other local celebrities in a disco-themed fashion shoot just in time for Halloween.

"Disco Heaven" features the muses of makeup artist Jelly Eugenio, with photos taken by BJ Pascual.

Aside from Gray, other stars in the photo shoot include actresses Nadine Lustre and Ivana Alawi, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, and model Siobhan Moylan.

Check out their photos below:

Related video: