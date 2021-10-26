MANILA -- Dimples Romana is making the most out of her time indoors during the pandemic by going on a fitness journey.

In an interview with Star Magic's "Inside News," the actress shared what motivated her to take part in exercise sessions and lose extra pounds.

"Na-realize ko this pandemic, why don't I try be healthier because I want to be healthy, I need to be healthy? I just want to be able to live longer for my kids," she said, adding that it became a "challenge for myself."

Watch more on iWantTFC

According to Romana, "getting over day 1" is the hardest part so far in her fitness journey, which she described as "realistic."

She went on inspire her fellow moms, saying nothing should stop them from wanting to live a healthy lifestyle.

"Kapag lagi kayong nasasabihan or naja-judge na, 'Mommy ka na, okay lang 'yan, mommy ka naman na.' Ha? Hindi ko naiintindihan 'yon, actually... Para kasing nakakainsulto kapag narinig ko 'yon, na parang, 'Ah 'so feeling mo kapag mommy na ako, I don't have to look good, like I can't do it?' Hello, nanay ako kaya kong gawin lahat 'yan," Romana said.

"Ako kasi lagi kong sinasabi dati na parang wala akong oras. Na mommy ako, wala akong oras. Excuse ko na lang 'yon, ako mismo... Pero nagawa ko. So ibig sabihin kung kaya ko, mas kaya nila," she stressed.

Romana, who appeared in "Huwag Kang Mangamba," is set to star in the upcoming series "Viral Scandal."

“Viral Scandal” will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).

Related video: