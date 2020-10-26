Pia, Catriona, Kylie congratulate new Miss Universe PH Rabiya Mateo

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo. Photo courtesy of Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA -- Three of the country's most popular beauty queens took to social media to congratulate the winner of the first-ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo re-posted the messages of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa in her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

"Congratulations to our new winner, Ms. Iloilo," Wurtzbach said as she also praised the rest of the candidates for their nine-month pageant journey amid the pandemic.

"All phenomenal women in my eyes," she added.

Gray, on the other hand, welcomed Mateo "to the sisterhood."

"Congratulations to our new queen," she said. "Excited to witness your journey!"

Verzosa, for her part, re-posted an art card showing Mateo's now-viral answer during the pageant.

"Queen. Congratulations," she said.

Mateo's Instagram following soared overnight after being crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020, besting 45 candidates from different parts of the country.

Maria Ysabella Ysmael of Parañaque was proclaimed first runner-up, followed by Michele Gumabao of Quezon City, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol, and Kimberly Hakenson of Cavite.