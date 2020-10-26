LOOK: 5 former Miss Universe PH queens reunite

MANILA -- Five of the country's previous representatives in Miss Universe reunited over the weekend as they each had a role to play in this year's edition of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) pageant.

MUP national director Shamcey Supsup, who finished third runner-up in Miss Universe in 2011, gathered her fellow beauty queens to become judges in the new national competition.

Present in the photo are Venus Raj, Miss Universe 2010 fourth runner-up; Janine Tugonon, Miss Universe 2012 first runner-up; Ariella Arida, Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up; and Gazini Ganados, who finished in the Top 20 of Miss Universe 2019.

"Your top 5," Arida said in jest, referring to the five winners in the just concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant, as she posted a photo with her fellow queens.

Raj posted another picture and simply said, "sisters."

MJ Lastimosa, who placed in the Top 10 of Miss Universe 2014, was unable to join them in the photo session despite being in the same venue for the national competition.

Commenting on Raj's Instagram post, she asked in jest if she could have a photo with them.

Tugonon, in her own post, mentioned that they also invited Lastimosa in their mini photo shoot: "Hindi niya nakita ang aming message agad kaya wala siya dito."

"Wish we had more time to hang out, but time to go!" the US-based model added.

Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 on Sunday, besting 45 candidates from different parts of the country.

Maria Ysabella Ysmael of Parañaque was proclaimed first runner-up, followed by Michele Gumabao of Quezon City, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol, and Kimberly Hakenson of Cavite.