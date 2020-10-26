After winning answer, Miss Universe PH Rabiya Mateo gets nod from Miriam's fam

Miss Iloilo City Rabiya Mateo poses for photos after being crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 at the Baguio Country Club on Sunday. Mateo bested 45 beauties during the inaugural Miss Universe PH under a new pageant organization. Photo courtesy of Miss Universe PH

MANILA — The family of late Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago on Monday gave a nod to newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo after she said that the iconic politician from Iloilo deserves to be put on a Philippine currency.

During the question and answer portion of the competition, Mateo was asked whose image of any Filipino does she want to be on a new paper currency if she is given the chance to create one.

"If I were given the chance, I want to use the face of Miriam Defensor-Santiago. For those who don’t know, she was an Ilongga. But what I admired about her is that she used her knowledge, her voice to serve the country. I want to be somebody like her -- somebody who puts her heart, her passion into action. After all, she is the best President that we never had," she said.

The estate of Santiago, through her Facebook page, thanked Mateo for honoring the late senator.

"Me and my family would like to give you our heartful gratitude and appreciation for your kind and wonderful comment on my wife, Miriam. We hope that you would be successful in attaining all your goals in life. Just in case you will be needing help, please don’t hesitate to contact me and I’ll be more than happy to help you.

Thank you," said Narciso Santiago, Miriam's husband.

Mateo, 23, bested 45 other candidates representing cities and provinces nationwide.