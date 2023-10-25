Migs Ravy "Vhroy" Pagalan earned praises from netizens after he rescued 13 dogs and cats. Photo courtesy of Animal Kingdom Foundation.

Netizens admired the kindness shown by an eight-year-old boy after he rescued stray and wounded dogs and cats in their area in Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur.

Animal rescue organization Animal Kingdom Foundation first posted on their Facebook page the story of Migs Ravy "Vhroy" Pagalan who, at a young age, has already rescued 13 dogs and cats.

His mom, Iva Pagalan, noticed Vhroy started bringing home cats and dogs since last year when they allowed him to wander in their community.

"The other cats he collects are still babies. Those who were thrown away, whose eyes are barely open, and would just die. It would have been many if all the cats had lived," she said in Bisaya.

"Sometimes he also receives weak dogs from people. He just brings it home and I try to take care of it. Some that are given to him were female because they don't like it. He just accepts it," she added.

Despite being a student, Vhroy also ensures he can find time to take care of and play with his pets.

Iva said Vhroy also feels sorry for the neglected and injured animals, and that's why he rescues them.

"He really likes taking care of animals because even a baby mouse, he would feed it with a cotton with milk," she said.

Vhroy's family is glad that through their simple post on social media showing the kid genuinely taking care and playing with his animals, some organizations and netizens have reached out to support them.

The Animal Kingdom Foundation was able to find sponsors for the spay and neuter as well as anti-rabies shots of the pets, a small bicycle with a basket, school supplies, crates and pet products, and grocery items for Vhroy's family.

Iva expressed gratitude for the assistance extended by ordinary citizens. She said Vhroy wants to become a veterinarian someday to help animals in need.

For those who would like to support Vhroy's advocacy, you can reach out through his mom "Nalagap Ayba" on Facebook.