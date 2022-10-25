The Philippines' Roberta Tamondong continues her fight for the Miss Grand International crown.
The Filipina beauty queen entered the Top 20 of Miss Grand International 2022 on Tuesday. This brings back the country in the semifinals, after Samantha Panlilio's non-placement last year.
Tamondong is aiming for the Philippines' first Miss Grand International title. Two representatives have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.
The Miss Grand International 2022 coronation night is still ongoing in Indonesia, and is streamed live on the pageant's YouTube page.
