Roberta Tamondong takes the stage at the 10th Miss Grand International pageant finals night in West Java, Indonesia. Screenshot/Grand TV

The Philippines' Roberta Tamondong continues her fight for the Miss Grand International crown.

The Filipina beauty queen entered the Top 20 of Miss Grand International 2022 on Tuesday. This brings back the country in the semifinals, after Samantha Panlilio's non-placement last year.

#MissGrandInternational2022:

The Philippines' Roberta Tamondong introduces herself at the pageant's coronation night in West Java, Indonesia. | via @migueldumaual pic.twitter.com/mdvQSYnGFk — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 25, 2022

Tamondong is aiming for the Philippines' first Miss Grand International title. Two representatives have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.

The Miss Grand International 2022 coronation night is still ongoing in Indonesia, and is streamed live on the pageant's YouTube page.

