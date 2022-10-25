

Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves is showing her support for the country's representative this year, Roberta Tamondong.

On Tuesday, the beauty queen-turned-host shared a photo of her with Tamondong and asked her fellow Filipinos to wish her luck in the upcoming pageant.

"Let's shower her with love and support as she competes tonight," she said in an Instagram post.

Cordoves also interviewed Tamondong for her vlog, where the latter mostly talked about her pageant journey. The video was uploaded on Tuesday, hours before the Miss Grand International 2022 coronation night.

"I wish you all the best, Roberta," she told the 20-year-old beauty queen, believing that she will do well in the competition.

And while she hopes that Miss Grand International will serve as Tamondong's "culminating event" since becoming a beauty queen at the age of 15, Cordoves acknowledged that there could be so much more in store for her.

"Because who knows, you're still so young. Puwede mo pang tahakin kung anong gusto mong tahakin," she said.

Tamondong is aiming to win the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown. The country has so far managed a first runner-up finish via Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2021.

