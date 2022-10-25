Kim Chiu sells out first bag collection in a week

MANILA – Only one week since she ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of her own bag brand, Kim Chiu turned to social media to announce that her first collection is already sold out.

“NO WORDS, just THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!” she captioned her Instagram post, which shows her jumping up and down with joy.

“One week since we launched, considering the number of bags that we had — I still can’t believe @houseoflittlebunny.ph’s first collection is already SOLD OUT,” she said.

“Thank you, thank you, jud kaayo kaayohan to each one of you. I am beyond grateful. To my team bunnies!!!! Thank you so much, mga sissies!!!”

Following this feat, Chiu said her online shop House of Littlebunny will be closed in the meantime and it will come back next month “with more color choices, more sizes, and more designs too.”

House of Littlebunny combines the actress' love for handbags and her dream of starting her own business.

The online shop offers leather bags meant for everyday use, with prices ranging from P3,590 to P5,590.

House of Littlebunny had its soft launch last October 16. Products are available on its website, with the brand also having its own accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

