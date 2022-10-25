MANILA -- The National Committee on Literary Arts (NCLA) has released an updated list of winners of the 2022 Gawad Bienvenido Lumbera (GBL) National Literary Contest amid issues of plagiarized works.

On Monday, the NCLA said it has taken down its initial announcement of winners last October 11 after being informed that three winners submitted plagiarized entries.

It added that the investigation concluded last October 21, with the awarding to push through on November 16.

"Thank you for your understanding, and we apologize for the inconvenience caused by this unexpected problem," said the 2022 GBL Secretariat in a post on the NCLA Facebook page.

Check out the winners of the 2022 GBL National Literary Contest below:

The GBL National Literary Contest is named after the late National Artist for Literature Bienvenido Lumbera.

It aims to recognize the best poems, short stories, and essays in Filipino, Cebuano, Ilokano, Hiligaynon, Waray, Kapampangan, and Bikol languages.

Related video: