Fashion icon Auggie Cordero passes away at 78

Fashion icon Auggie Cordero. Photo from Auggie Cordero's Facebook page

MANILA -- Auggie Cordero, one of the most beloved icons in Philippine fashion, has died, leaving behind an outstanding legacy in design. He was 78.

Cordero passed on at 3 a.m., on October 21, at the Makati Medical Center due to acute pneumonia failure and sepsis shock, according to an ABS-CBN News source designated by the family.

With Cordero at his final moments were his closest kin, notably his sister Neng (Sonia). Another sister, Zeny, has been based in the United States for decades now.

Cordero’s inurnment is set Wednesday following the cremation of his remains Tuesday morning.

From his atelier in Malate, Manila in the late 1960s and early '70s, the Far Eastern University (FEU) graduate conquered Philippine fashion, making a distinctive mark with his clean and elegant renditions and innovations on the terno, barong and women’s wear.

His muses included Anna Bayle, Margie Moran, Bessie Badilla, Wanda Louwalien and Menchu Menchaca.

His creative brilliance also bridged different political eras with the likes of Imelda Marcos, Cory Aquino and other high society personalities supporting him.

Lifestyle maven Thelma San Juan also credits Cordero for his priceless mentorship.

“Half of what I know in fashion is all because of him,“ San Juan told ABS-CBN News, also recalling how Cordero encouraged ABS-CBN in making a mark in the realm of fashion publishing.

In her Facebook post, Bayle paid tribute to Cordero as her “mentor, mother and a very big part of my heart."

“I love you," she mused. "May you be embraced by warmth and white light in your next journey. When you get to heaven, don't keep the angels up all night with your stories about fashion.”