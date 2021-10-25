LOOK: More photos of James Reid's house in QC

MANILA -- Fans of James Reid were able to get a closer look at his house in Quezon City as the actor shared more photos of the property over the weekend.

Reid previously shared the spacious home, located at Loyola Grand Villas along Katipunan Avenue, with actress Nadine Lustre.

"My house is for sale!" Reid said in his post, where he also gave the mobile number of his assistant, Penelope, for those who want to get more details about his house.

Reid first announced that he is selling the said property in February 2020, a month after he and Lustre confirmed their separation.

According to the listing earlier shared by the actor, his 3-storey house stands on a 1,000 square-meter lot and has seven bedrooms, large open space living areas, two kitchens, a soundproof recording studio, a 25-m lap pool, a gym, and a six-car garage.

At the time, it was appraised at P82 million to P85 million.

