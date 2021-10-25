Karen Davila thankful as son survives second seizure

MANILA -- Karen Davila once again shared her story of faith as her son survived his second seizure on Monday.

The broadcast journalist, who recently marked her return as "TV Patrol" anchor, said her 19-year-old son David had a "full-blown seizure" while running on the treadmill at home.

"Si David 'yung anak ko na diagnosed in the autism spectrum. And si David, every morning po, tumatakbo siya sa treadmill. And kaninang umaga, noong tumatakbo siya sa treadmill, bigla ko na lang nakita na nagkakaroon siya ng epileptic seizure," she recalled in a Facebook live video.

"Tumatakbo po siya ng 3 kilometers [sa treadmill], biglang naninigas ang katawan niya at hindi niya ma-control ang kanyang katawan," she continued. "So nakita ko siya and I knew that he was having a seizure. And right away, pahulog na 'yung anak ko, sinalo ko siya."

Davila went on: "Tinawag ko po 'yung asawa ko and ang mga kasama namin sa bahay. Tapos 'yung tinuro po ng doktor, ihiga ang taong nagkaka-seizure nang patagilid para di po makagat ang dila. Actually nakagat nga niya nang konti 'yung kanyang dila kasi may dugo, pero 'di niya naputol or walang ganon."

Recalling the first time David had a seizure in September 2020, Davila said all she could do once again was place her faith in God and hope that her son would be okay.

"My husband was there, 'yung asawa ko was making sure that David breathed properly. Pero all I could say, once again, when David was on the floor and having a seizure... All I was saying again, which I said the first time, is 'Jesus, heal my son,'" she said.

"Iyon lang ang nagawa ko, and it's the same story I had in September 2020, the first seizure that my son experienced doon sa lobby ng aming condo," she added.

As to the lesson this incident taught her, Davila spoke of the power of faith in trying times.

"You know, what God asks us to do and to be is always to walk in faith, and to act in faith when there are hard times, or times we cannot control," she said. "You know, it takes so much to not panic and respond in grace. You know you can only respond in grace when you know that the Lord is in control."

