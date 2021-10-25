Hidilyn Diaz reveals plans for wedding, honeymoon

MANILA -- Hidilyn Diaz shared details about her upcoming wedding days after getting engaged to her coach, Julius Naranjo.

In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the Olympic gold medalist said they are planning to get married in Baguio, also known as the City of Pines.

"We're planning a simple private wedding in Mount Costa in Baguio," she said. "The place doesn't really matter as long as God is there and our loved ones."

As for their honeymoon, Diaz is hoping that she and Naranjo will get to travel to Europe.

"I want our honeymoon to be in Europe, or any place where we will be away from it all and have time for both of us to plan the future," she said.

When asked how many kids she and Naranjo would want to have, the weightlifter replied: "Two kids. A boy and a girl."

"But Julius wants six boys! Good luck to me," she added, laughing. "But whatever God gives us, a baby is a blessing."

Diaz's life milestone came just months after she made history as the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal.

Days after she won, the weightlifter said she was ready to get married should Naranjo propose to her.

