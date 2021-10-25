'Aesthetic' Instagram feed: Tips from Miles Ocampo

MANILA -- Miles Ocampo is often praised by her fans and peers for having an "aesthetic" Instagram feed, or a visually appealing page with a consistent color palette and theme.

In a recent interview on Kapamilya Chat, the actress said she considers editing photos for social media as a form of therapy.

"Natutuwa talaga ako kapag nag-eedit ako ng photos," she said. "Parang therapy siya sa akin."

Aside from neutral colors, Ocampo likes using film filters and shy girl poses in her Instagram grid.

She also makes sure to balance her posts, and occasionally adds photos of objects and places she likes in between her selfies.

"Minsan 'pag dire-diretso nang face ko... nilalagyan ko ng bulaklak, mga ulap, mga ganyan," she said.

While she originally uses a separate camera to take her photos, the actress has lately been opting to snap moments of her life with her mobile phone out of convenience.

And when the photo she took does not match the overall look of her feed, Ocampo said: "Kapag 'di kakulay ng feed, sa IG (Instagram) story na lang!"

Another tip shared by Ocampo is to take photos using natural light, saying that these will result in more flattering shots.

"Basta sobrang okay ang natural na ilaw. Talagang kapag nasinagan ka ng araw... selfie ka. Ang ganda nun, promise," she said.

"Basta 'di na ako nagshu-shoot kapag gabi kasi mas gusto ko natural light lang," she added.

Lastly, the actress also advised wearing clothes one feels most comfortable in, and pose confidently in front of the camera.

"Ako lagi akong naka-pants kapag nagpi-picture kasi 'yung legs ko mataba," she admitted.

"Or kapag naka-dress ako kailangang malayo talaga para 'di makita 'yung chismis ng legs ko," she added in jest.

Watch Ocampo talk about her love for social media photography starting at the 30:40 mark in the video below: