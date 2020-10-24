LOOK: Mayor Isko shows ‘Manila’ collab with top sneakers brand

Mayor Isko Moreno marveled at his new kicks, which appeared to be a homage to Manila.

Moreno, who celebrated his birthday Saturday, shared on Facebook his adidas Ultraboost kicks, part of the sportswear company's DNA CTY collection.

"Thank you Adidas for co-branding with Manila! #ProudKamingMgaBatangMaynila!" Moreno wrote on social media Friday.

Here's a comprehensive look at the Manila sneakers.

The shoes, worth P8,900, is part of a 12-pair CTY collection that also features Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta.

Adidas described the pair as a "high performing running shoes inspired by the airports of global capitals."