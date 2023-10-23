World's oldest dog ever recorded dies at age 31

A dog known to have lived longer than any other has died at the age of 31 in Portugal, Guinness World Records said on Monday.

The guard dog, called Bobi, lived his entire life in the village of Conqueiros in central Portugal.

Human food, no leash for oldest dog

Bobi was born on May, 11, 1992, when his owner Leonel Costa was only 8 years old.

Earlier this year, Costa attributed Bobi's longevity to good food and enjoying fresh air in the countryside. He said that the dog was never held on a leash.

"Bobi eats what we eat," the dog's owner said.

Bobi was declared the world's oldest dog in February of this year.

Officials at Guinness World Records said they were "saddened to learn of the death of Bobi, the world's oldest dog ever."

They said that Bobi lived to be 31 years and 165 days old and died on Saturday.

"Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough for those who loved him," veterinarian Karen Becker said.

More than 100 people attended Bobi's 31st birthday party in May, according to Guiness World Records.

Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo. The breed has an average life expectancy of 10-14 years.

Costa also has four cats.

Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs have traditionally been used as sheepdogs.

The previous record holder was an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months in 1939.