Siargao hosts PH's first summit for digital nomads

A Digital Nomad open-air session at Kawa Resort in General Luna, Siargao. Handout

Siargao, known as the country's surfing capital, recently hosted the first Philippine Digital Nomad Summit.

Organized by Barefoot IT and supported by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Game Developers Association of the Philippines, the summit was attended by Siargao's tourism stakeholders, government officials, IT professionals, and those who are part of the digital nomad workforce.

The three-day conference highlighted House Bill No. 8165 or the Digital Nomad Visa Bill. Filed by Surigao del Norte First District congressman Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II, the draft measure authorizes the Bureau of Immigration to issue 12-month digital nomad visas.

The event also discussed the digital infrastructure, connectivity and support ecosystem in Siargao, and related concerns such as power supply and financial inclusivity.

It also tackled the prospects of the creative industry, game development and tourism-related enterprises in island economies across the Philippines.