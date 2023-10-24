Krystal Brimner (left) with Albert Silos in "Silver Lining." Silver Lining Musical/Instagram

MANILA -- Krystal Brimner is back on stage this October via the new musical "Silver Lining" at Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in Makati.

Her last theater project was "The Sound of Music," which was staged at Solaire when she was 11 years old.

Now 16, Brimner said she is honored to be given the opportunity to be part of "Silver Lining," where she plays the role of Julia.

"I was really interested in the fact na it was multi-generational 'cause it's not the usual musical you see nowadays," she said in an interview with the entertainment website Push.

"I really want to come back to theater since I haven’t done it in awhile. This is like my comeback," she added.

When asked about the biggest challenges she faced in her return to theater, Brimner said: "'Yung speaking in a way [ng parang sa] past. It's not really the normal Tagalog that we have now, so I have to learn about a few words from the past. That was my only challenge for my role."

"Silver Lining" is written by Galerie Joaquin's Jack Teotico (music and lyrics) and Palanca awardee Joshua Lim So (book and lyrics).

It is directed by Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) artistic director Maribel Legarda ("Rak of Aegis," "Care Divas"), with Vince Lim (PETA's "Walang Aray") in charge of musical direction, arrangement, and additional music.

The musical stars Ricky Davao, Joel Nunez, Raul Montesa, and Nenel Arcayan. Tickets are available at Ticket2Me.