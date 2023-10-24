Bulacan wins first The Miss Philippines pageant

Newly crowned The Miss Philippines Alethea Ambrosio of Bulacan. Empire Philippines/YouTube]

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Alethea Ambrosio of Bulacan is now part of history as the winner of the first The Miss Philippines pageant.

She bested 20 other candidates for the crown during the competition held Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ambrosio and the rest of the Top 4 of The Miss Philippines 2023 are set to represent the country on the international stage.

A separate crowning ceremony will be held in February 2024 for the three other beauty queens: Issa De Los Santos of Mandaluyong, Chantal Schmidt of Cebu City, and Blessa Ericha Figueroa of Northern California.

As of writing, the Miss Philippines holds the franchises for Miss Supranational, Miss Charm, and Miss Asia Pacific International.

Formed only this year, The Miss Philippines is the sister pageant of Miss Universe Philippines.

Pauline Amelinckx was proclaimed the first Miss Philippines titleholder after her first runner-up finish in Miss Supranational 2023. She placed second to Michelle Dee in this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

The first The Miss Philippines coronation was part of an event called The Filipino Festival, which also included the Mister Pilipinas Worldwide competition.

Brandon Espiritu of Guam emerged as the winner of the said male pageant.



TOP 4

Mandaluyong

Cebu City

Northern California

Bulacan

TOP 10