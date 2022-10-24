Roberta Tamondong has been setting her sights on the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2022 title, but she is also making sure to enjoy the journey.

The Filipina beauty queen made the statement during her latest Instagram livestream, where she was asked if she is still hoping to win this year's pageant.

"I'm hoping for a miracle here in the competition, and I'm just having fun," she said.

"You know, whatever happens, I'm still going to be an MGI queen," she stressed.

Tamondong has been making Filipino netizens smile not just because of her impressive performance during the MGI 2022 preliminary competition, but also for her hilarious dance clips.

She has so far taught her fellow candidates about Filipino dance crazes such as "Paro Paro G" and "Budots."

The Philippines has yet to win an MGI crown. Two representatives from the country have managed to finish as first runner-up: Samantha Bernardo in 2021 and Nicole Cordoves in 2016.

This year's coronation night will be held in Indonesia on October 25.

