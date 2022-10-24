Patent your work, IPOPHL advises handloom weavers

A woman weaves a basket using traditional techniques in Dominican Hill and Nature Park in Baguio City on Nov. 13, 2019 in preparation for the weeklong Ibag’iw Festival on Nov. 16. The festival aims to highlight the city’s rich cultural heritage which was recognized by UNESCO in 2017 as a UNESCO Creative City for Crafts and Folk Art. Jong Gasmeña, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) urged handloom weavers to protect the intellectual property of their original designs and inventions.

“Intellectual property refers to creation of the mind, such as inventions which is protected by patent; literary and artistic works under copyright protection; designs and symbols which can be protected by patent, copyright and trademark; and symbols, names and images which can be protected by industrial design, trademark, copyright used in commerce,” Engr. Chamlette Garcia, Division Chief of the Industrial Design Examination Division of the IPOPHL, said during DOST-PTRI’s 1st Philippine Handloom Weaving Conference.

This has become particularly important since weavers are facing several challenges when it comes to preserving their own creations and the tradition that come with it, with some being culturally misappropriated.

"The legal framework of IP (intellectual property) is similar to a land property, wherein you can monetize, transfer, exclude others from using, regulate and take ownership and property,” Garcia added.

Handloom weavers who come from various places in the country expressed concerns about their creations being used without their consent or being claimed by others, during the 6th session of the 1st Philippine Handloom Weaving Conference hosted by the Philippine Textile Research Institute of the Philippines of the DOST.

Garcia said weavers should file a patent before making their work public.

“Disclosing your technology without protection could be risky. So patents and designs are required to be novel to require protection. So in case you need to disclose your technology, it should be done in a confidential context. If not, the novelty could be lost and the application for registration would be rejected for lack of novelty or lack of newness,” the official said.

Some weavers have attested to the usefulness of getting patented after others used their work without their consent.

One of those is Mario Manzano, President of the Bagtason Loom Weavers Association, who protected their “Sampaguita design”, which he said has been with his ancestors for years.

"Ang sampaguita design ay napakaganda ng kwento. Ayon po sa aming kanulanulahan, ang simbolo ng sampaguita… ay ang pagkakaisa, kasipagan, at pagtutulungan ng grupo,” he said during the conference.

But other groups started taking an interest on the design.

“Dumating ang panahon na nagkaroon ng problema sa aming industry dahil maraming nagkaka-interes na magiging tulad din sa grupo namin dahil nakita nila... May malaking tao na ang nagsusuot ng aming produkto... Pinirate ang aming weavers, binigyan ng malaking labor, at ang gustong gawin ay ang aming logo," he recounted.

"Kami sa aming association, ipinaglaban po namin. Dahil po sa certificate na iyon, nahinto na po sila sa paggawa ng ganung produkto,” he added.

Other weavers found a sense of security in registering their craft for intellectual protection.

“Kami nagpa-register na rin. Malaking benepisyo po yung pagpapa-register sa mga ginagawa natin para tayo ay ma- empower din, na yung mga inaangkin natin ay talagang atin. May kakayahan tayo, may karapatan tayo na sabihin na atin yun,” Ermelyn Tariga, weaver of San Jose Multi Purpose Cooprative in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, said.

IPOPHL advised weavers to visit their website to gain more information on how the can protect their craft.

RELATED VIDEO