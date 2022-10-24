LOOK: Coleen Garcia's Halloween shoot with BJ Pascual

MANILA -- Coleen Garcia stars in the Halloween shoot of photographer and "Drag Race Philippines" judge BJ Pascual.

The actress and celebrity mom transformed into characters from suspense romance novels in the '70s, as seen in the latest episode of Pascual's vlog series, "Musings."

"Si Coleen, super hilig niya sa Halloween so siya talaga 'yung perfect muse for this episode," Pascual said.

"'Yung inspiration dito is 'yung mga suspense romance novels noong 70s... Parang 'yung mga heroines dito parang mga sobrang dramatic lagi 'yung itsura nila." he added. "And combined with the femme fatale imagery."

Check out Garcia's photos from Pascual's photo shoot below:

Garcia has been known for her elaborate Halloween costumes before giving birth to Amari, her first child with singer-dancer Billy Crawford.

"Ang mga costumes namin noon may pa-tanga, may nakukulong sa Hong Kong... Ngayon onesies na lang kami. Super wholesome family Halloween," she said, laughing.

Nevertheless, the actress said she has embraced her new life as a mother.

"Iba pala ang stress kapag parent. Pero masaya, sobrang fulfilling siya," she said.

