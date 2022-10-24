French, Filipino fete features food-fashion fusion

MANILA — Three F’s often come to mind when it comes to French culture: food, fashion, and film.

These merged together at activities over the weekend in Makati City celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Paris and Manila.

A fusion of tastes and designs from both countries highlighted a gala organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (FCCIP) on Saturday.

The centerpiece—a fashion show featuring creations by Filipino couturiers Albert Andrada, Patty Ang, Mark Bumgarner, Maureen Disini, and Rajo Laurel.

The models were led by “muses” including beauty queens Celeste Cortesi, Miss Universe Philippines 2022; Christi McGarry, Miss Intercontinental 2015 first runner-up; and Claudia Barretto.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi is the muse of designs by Albert Andrada. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan Models for Patty Ang’s fashion designs at the French gala catwalk. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan Pearls serve as headdresses for models of Rajo Laurel’s designs. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan Beauty queen Christi McGarry models a terno designed by Mark Bumgarner. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan Claudia Barretto highlights couture from Maureen Disini. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan A final walk of the French coast-inspired fashion designs. Photo by Dante Dayon An overview of the 30-piece Jewelmer fashion collection. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan The models with designers Albert Andrada, Patty Ang, Mark Bumgarner, Maureen Disini, and Rajo Laurel at the end of the show. Photo by Dante Dayon

The clothing designs of the 30-piece collection pay homage to the province of Brittany in the coastline of France, the FCCIP said.

Models also wore jewelry featuring Philippine South Sea Pearls from French-Filipino firm Jewelmer.

Jewelmer CEO Jacques Christophe Branellec described the company, established in 1979 by a French pearl farmer and a Filipino entrepreneur, as a “marriage” of heritages of the 2 countries.

“Of course, the investment of French companies in the Philippines goes far beyond that. We’re talking about infrastructure, agriculture, which is quite hard to represent in a ballroom, therefore we went for fashion, culture as well as food,” Branellec told ABS-CBN News.

The 6-course meal for the guests was collaborated on by French Chef Alain Passard and Filipino Chef Jessie Sincioco.

This included use of local fish and ingredients coupled with French stalwarts such as cheeses and wine.

The French-Filipino fusion menu at the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines. Courtesy: FCCIP

Branellec, who also heads the 160-member FCCIP, said many French companies are looking to invest in the Philippines, with great interest from both the government and private sector in France.

At the event, awards for sustainable business were presented to Philippine-based French firms Artelia Philippines, NEO, Airbus, and E&V.

Six Filipinos from various fields who had pursued higher studies in France also received alumni honors.

They were anchor and columnist Daniela Laurel, fashion designer Jojie Llorén, filmmaker Mark Meily, chemist Julius Andrew Nuñez, and surgeon Raymond Nuñez.

6 Filipino alumni of French institutions are recognized for their accomplishments in their fields. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan

Michèle Boccoz, the French ambassador to the Philippines and Micronesia, said both countries have a lot to learn from each other.

“We have a lot in common, I think—our culture, our values, our vision of art, the tastes of our people, what we like, what we enjoy, I think are very similar,” she said.

She said Filipinos’ resilience was a trait their country can gain lessons from.

“It allows you to see life very differently and to be facing life in a way with more optimism, more drive, and hope always in the future,” she said.

“I think this is one of the very endearing features in the Philippines and this is something we need to learn from because we tend sometimes to be too comfortable and we forget about resilience and also about accepting what happens around us.”

Guests at the French Chamber gala include French actor Lucas Bravo of “Emily in Paris” and multi-awarded actress Isabelle Huppert. pic.twitter.com/qDyh1jrWzs — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) October 22, 2022

Two French actors guested at the gala: Oscar-nominated French actress Isabelle Huppert and “Emily in Paris” leading man Lucas Bravo.

A French Film Festival also opened that day at Greenbelt 3 in Makati and will run until October 30.

Huppert, who had starred in Filipino director Brillante Mendoza's 2012 drama-thriller "Captive", attended the local premiere of her movie “About Joan”.

The yearlong anniversary celebration will culminate with a Christmas market and a concert by French and Filipino choirs at the end of the year.

RELATED VIDEO