Handout

MANILA -- Over four decades since Japanese anime series "Voltes V" made its debut on Philippines television, its popularity continues unabated reaching even a new generation of Filipino fans.

Jersey Haven, the sports apparel maker, was able to secure the official license to produce the shirts locally.

“The lifestyle line of Jersey Haven has long been planned but we were busy with our sportswear line. With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down sports, we found the time to release our lifestyle products beginning with Voltes V,” said Jersey Haven’s Andrew Kentson Tan.

“We’re thankful to Telesuccess (which licenses the anime show) for giving us a chance to produce this iconic brand,” added Tan. “We produced t-shirts, face masks, and baseball caps.”

The shirts though aren’t your garden-variety silkscreen kind. They are glow in the dark with luminous prints.

Tan and his brother, who run Jersey Haven, first saw "Voltes V" when it returned to Philippine screens in the 1990s after its initial run was cut short by the then Marcos government.

There are six shirts – one each for the Volt Cruiser, Volt Bomber, Volt Panzer, Volt Frigate, and Volt Lander and one for the Voltes V robot have been produced and come in special packaging.

For details, Filipino fans can go here.