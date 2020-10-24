Harry Roque, Eric Yap to join judges’ panel for Miss Universe PH 2020 finals

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The judges assigned to the 2020 Miss Universe Philippines pageant have been revealed.

They include former Miss Universe finalists Janine Tugonon and Ariella Arida, alongside Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Congressman Eric Yap.

Also on the list are Arlene Magalong, wife of Baguio Mayor Benjie Magalong; Frontrow co-founder Samuel Salonga Versoza Jr.; and fashion director Jackie Aquino.

The full panel can be seen below:

#MissUniversePhilippines2020 Finals Judges:



1. Janine Tugonon

2. Ariella Arida

3. Jackie C. Aquino

4. Samuel Salonga Versoza Jr

5. Rep. Eric Yap

6. Raymond delos Santos

7. Venus Navalta

8. Harry Roque

9. Baguio First Lady Mrs. Arlene Magalong

10. Arthur Peña

The 2020 Miss Universe Philippines is set Sunday, with more than 40 candidates vying for the title and the opportunity to represent the country in the biggest pageant in the world.