Enderun offers online culinary courses for home cooks

MANILA -- Learning never stops for dedicated culinary afficionados!

Enderun Colleges has launched the Ecole Ducasse Online Culinary eXperience by Enderun, interactive online classes for the home-bound foodie wishing to learn new skills and recipes this pandemic.

Learn how to make Italian focaccia at home. Handout

“Enderun Extension has been employing the blended learning teaching method since 2013. The blended learning framework provides more opportunities for independent study. Face-to-face classes happen at scheduled times while students accomplish their learning modules online at their own pace and time. This encourages discovery and experiential learning. Through this method, students become more empowered and independent in the way they accomplish their course goals,” explained Loida Flojo, the director of Enderun Extension.

Taught by Enderun Colleges’ chefs, the classes were created with the continuing partnership with Ecole Ducasse from France and will tackle a range of recipes from savory to sweet.

“The quarantine imposed by the pandemic may have limited our movements but École Ducasse Online Culinary eXperience by Enderun will continue to nurture your passion for learning,” said chef See Cheong Yan, the culinary head of Ecole Ducasse Manila.

Screenshot of the LMS portal. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Pastry and culinary classes start at P850 for video-only access. This level gives you access to Enderun Colleges learning management system, which has recipes and tutorial videos, non-graded assessments, as well as a discussion board to post your end-product or your questions.

The next class tier is called Culinary ShortX which provides video access, as well as a live session for P1,400. The live session entails a Zoom call with your culinary class and the chef instructor and is usually scheduled every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. During the live session, a short lecture will supplement your learning on the techniques used in the recipe. There’s also a live question and answer portion with the chef instructor.

Ingredients crate. Handout

The Online Culinary eXperience is the priciest of the class options at P3,800 for Pastry and P5,500 for Culinary, but it’s also the most convenient. Not only do you get video access and live session, you are also supplied with a kit, which contains all the ingredients needed for the class — portioned and ready to cook!

This author was able to try the Grissini Online Culinary eXperience with other chosen media. We were sent our kits and were expected to watch, learn, and create the recipe on our own before attending the live session.

The live session was a fun hour-long romp into breadmaking. Led by our chef instructor, executive pastry chef Laetitia Moreau of Ecole Ducasse in Manila, our class discussed some of our baking challenges in making our breadsticks, and Moreau also shared tips and tricks to help us make our grissini (and other breads) better next time.

“Our objective was to minimize the disruption brought about by the pandemic. This means having to reassure the students that culinary hands-on learning can continue, even if this means learning virtually from home,” shared Loida Flojo, the director of Enderun Extension.

Whether you’re a serious home culinarian, a student, or even a family wanting to do something together, there’s something for everyone in the list of courses below:

Char Siu Pork Bun - November 21, February 20

Sourdough Donuts - November 28, February 27

Lamb Tagine with Pita Bread - December 5, March 6

Crêpes Suzette and Crème Brûlée - December 12, March 13

Hainanese Chicken Rice - December 19, March 20

New York Cheesecake - January 9, March 27

Chicken with Longganisa Fricassée, Sautéed Vegetables and Mango - January 16, April 3

Italian Focaccia - January 23, April 10

Salmon and Seafood with Greens - January 30, April 17

Sacher Torte - February 6, April 24

Italian Grissini - February 13