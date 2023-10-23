Sofia Andres shares newfound love for jewelry

Sofia Andres. Handout

MANILA -- Motherhood has influenced Sofia Andres in so many ways, including her love for jewelry.

The actress and influencer said wearing quality pieces makes her feel confident about herself, and sees it as a form of self-care.

"Actually after giving birth and becoming a mom, parang I'd love to explore more when it comes to jewelry," she told ABS-CBN News. "I don't know, it's just pretty, it makes you look good, and you feel confident. For me, that's self-care."

"[Back then when I was younger] Wala, I didn't care... I just wore whatever I want. Kasi my family din was not into jewelry, maybe that's why," she admitted.

Andres has been tapped as the newest endorser of the homegrown brand F&C Jewelry, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The celebrity mom said she is honored to be part of the brand, which originated in Iloilo.

"I love their dedication to craftsmanship, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence, which align with my values," she said.

When asked about her preferences when it comes to jewelry, Andres said she gravitates towards rings and bracelets in "minimalist and classic" designs.

"I'm a minimalist, and I like the classic ones. Those that are subtle but outstanding. I think it's the highlight of every outfit," she said.

"I really choose 'yung classic that I can wear any time of the day... It's also an investment," she added.

Describing herself as "kuripot" or stingy with money, Andres went on to share that price should not be a main consideration when buying jewelry.

"As long as it makes you feel good, that for me is the most important," she said.