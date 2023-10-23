Pinoy tattoo artists win in Singapore Ink Show 2023

Photo from Hilo Bautista's Facebook page

MANILA — Filipino tattoo artists won in the recently concluded Singapore Ink Show 2023.

According to the event's Facebook page, Singapore Ink Show is "the largest gathering of international and local tattoo artists in Singapore."

Bautista's Halloween-inspired tattoo titled "The Doctor" won Best of Show, followed by two other Filipino tattoo artists Draz Palaming and John Paul Orogo II.

"Sobrang sagad na pasasalamat sayo G! Salamat sa lahat ng sumuporta solid na pasasalamat sa inyo sa family ko, sa family ng wife ko, sa mga tropa sobrang solid n'yo sagaaaad! Salamat sa palagi sa mahal ko! Ikaw ang totoong champion! I love you so much!" Bautista said in a Facebook post.

"Sa mga pamilya ko sa tattoo industry salamat sobra sa Obsidian sagad 'yun! Sa mentor ko wala kng masabi kung hindi salamat! Sa model ko na tiniis yung 3 araw tang*** napaka solid mo! Sa totoo lang hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala sobrang sagaaad! Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat congratulations sa buong mananato ng Pilipinas hindi lang sa'kin to! SA ATING LAHAT," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: