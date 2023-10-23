LOOK: Catriona Gray stuns in Los Angeles fashion shoot

Catriona Gray is once again serving looks on the cover of a fashion magazine.

The former Miss Universe is the newest cover star of Fault Magazine, as seen in newly released photos online.

In an Instagram post, Gray said her photo shoot was done in Los Angeles by Raen Badua "who I last worked with in 2019 for my last photo shoot as Miss Universe."

"Bringing in spooky season on the cover of Fault Magazine," she said.

Check out her photos below:

Gray rose to fame in 2018 after winning the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe crown.

She went on to pursue a career as a host and recording artist.