Jim Bacarro (left) and Saab Magalona during the "Hear for It" podcast festival. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona hope that more people will dip their toes into the world of podcasting, saying it has changed their lives for the better in so many ways.

The celebrity couple is known for their successful "Wake Up with Jim and Saab" podcast, which they launched in 2018.

"I'm really thankful that we started a podcast when I was about to give up this whole content creator path," said Magalona, who has been blogging for 20 years, during the recently held "Hear for It" podcast festival at Glorietta mall in Makati.

"Try mo lang," she added, addressing mallgoers. "This is us reminding you na try mo lang [ang podcasting]. Even if you think walang may paki [sa sasabihin mo], try mo lang."

The husband and wife tandem started a podcast with the goal of not just creating content, but also of catching up with each other as they embrace their lives as new parents.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Magalona happily shared that "Wake Up with Jim and Saab," where they talk about everything under the sun, deepened their relationship and helped them connect with a larger community.

She also cited how easy it was to start a podcast: "quick setup, long form, and hindi kailangang maligo."

Bacarro, for his part, said it felt like a safe space for self-confessed introverts like them. "For two introverts like us, it was so cool kasi puro introvert din 'yung mga podkids," he said, referring to their loyal listeners.

Magalona went on to share how podcasting gave them a platform to help those in need.

She and Bacarro said they have so far generated P3 million in content subscriptions, with the full amount going to their "heroes of the month," or families of children with special needs.

"Hindi ko talaga in-expect," Magalona said of the success of their podcasting journey.