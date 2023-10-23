Boy Abunda (left) and Bianca Gonzalez during the "Hear for It" podcast festival. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- "If you want to be interesting, you have to be interested."

This is the biggest tip that Boy Abunda gave aspiring content creators in "Hear For It," the Philippines' first-ever podcast festival at Glorietta mall in Makati City.

The country's "King of Talk" graced the recent event as a guest of Bianca Gonzalez for her "Paano Ba To?" podcast, which is known for providing advice on life, love, career, and self.

"Paano ba maging interesting? Paano ba hindi maging boring, not just for podcasting [but also in] creating content, or even of people presenting at school or at work? Gonzalez asked.

To which Abunda replied: "The first thing that comes to mind is if you want to be interesting, you have to be interested... More than that, it's a very complex operation of personal branding."

Being "interested," according to the two hosts, meant being authentic and passionate when it comes to sharing their own story, discussing a certain topic, or talking to an interviewee.

This involves getting out of one's comfort zone, doing research, and allowing audiences to form their own opinions about their guests.

Abunda stressed the importance of staying true to one's core, but also not forgetting that creating content for an audience -- whether as a podcast, a TV show, or a simple session with friends -- is a "performance."

"It's not like we are authentic in the fundamental level... you perform before an audience. And wala kang masyadong oras, you are given 20 or 30 minutes to do a conversation. So you know where to begin and where to end. 'Yun ang ibig sabihin ko kapag interesado ka," he said.

"No matter how insightful your discussion about what happened last night... Inevitably you cannot pretend we are not performing because we are," he added. "Meron pa rin talagang editing. I would advice you go for a structure... but allow for a lot of surprises."

Gonzalez, for her part, said: "When you are so into who you're talking to or you're passionate about your subject matter... even if it's something na sobrang niche or specific, your love and passion tungkol doon sa topic na 'yon or sa taong 'yon will spill over to your listeners, to your audience. Or if you are a writer, to your readers."

Both hosts reminded aspiring content creators that it is okay to make mistakes as these are part of the process.

"It's about constant listening to yourself, to your audience, to your market. Do not be afraid to commit mistakes. It's fun learning, falling, and rising," Abunda said.

"The more you lean in to who you are, that's when your tribe will find you," Gonzalez said.